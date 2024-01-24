Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
