Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

