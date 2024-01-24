William Blair Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to Market Perform

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.06. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $793,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.