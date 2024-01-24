Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report released on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $538.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.17. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.95.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,270,219 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 101.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altimmune by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.