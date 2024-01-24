Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

