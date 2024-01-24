StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

