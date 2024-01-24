Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

