U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
