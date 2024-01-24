Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE DLB opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

