GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

GSIT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

