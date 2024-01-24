Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.07, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85. Splunk has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Splunk by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

