Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

RAVE stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

