Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group
In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
