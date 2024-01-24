WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

