Citigroup Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $280.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $248.45 on Monday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $253.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $199.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,000,892. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

