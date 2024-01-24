Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

BMY opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 237,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

