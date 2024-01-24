Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.91.

NYSE:ALV opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

