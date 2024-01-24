StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.