Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,946 shares of company stock worth $2,880,003. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

