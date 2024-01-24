Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Super Micro Computer in a report issued on Friday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $14.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $457.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $485.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average is $285.97.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,037,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

