Research Analysts Set Expectations for WaFd, Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WaFd’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WaFd by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WaFd by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.