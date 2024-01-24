Stericycle, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

