Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

