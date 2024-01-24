RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

