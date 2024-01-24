Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $98.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.