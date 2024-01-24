Guggenheim Upgrades NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) to “Neutral”

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.38 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

