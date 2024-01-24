McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,340,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

