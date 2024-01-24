Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VET. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$14.25 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

