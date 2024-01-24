Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $743.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile



Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

