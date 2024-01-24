Bread Financial (BFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 137,142 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

