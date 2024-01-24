Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.03 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

