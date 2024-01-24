SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

