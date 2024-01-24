First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FRME opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Merchants by 33.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.