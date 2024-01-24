Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.23. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

