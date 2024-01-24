Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

