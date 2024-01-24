H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HEES opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

