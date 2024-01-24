AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AudioCodes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 56.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

