AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
AudioCodes Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AUDC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
