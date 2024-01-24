Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.