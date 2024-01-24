StockNews.com Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.44.

WCN opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

