Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Stock Performance

TGH stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 92,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.