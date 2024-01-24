William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

