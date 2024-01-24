Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan's Enterprises Price Performance

BDL opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

