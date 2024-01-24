GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile



The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

