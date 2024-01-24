TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 3.1 %

TXMD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%.

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

