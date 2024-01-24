Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE TOL opened at $97.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

