Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $305.49 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 468,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,034.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 465,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,668,000 after buying an additional 424,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.