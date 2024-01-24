Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.32-3.37 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.50-3.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.