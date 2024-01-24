Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

CPG opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.97%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

