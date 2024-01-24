Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

