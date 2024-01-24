Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

