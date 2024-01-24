National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.27. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Insiders sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.