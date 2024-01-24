Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

